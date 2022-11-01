Dropbox (DBX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $572.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.27 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 94.26% and a net margin of 15.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect Dropbox to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Dropbox stock opened at $21.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.81. Dropbox has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $31.47.

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $65,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 497,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,826,867.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $340,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,569,623 shares in the company, valued at $35,630,442.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $65,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 497,787 shares in the company, valued at $10,826,867.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 363,496 shares of company stock worth $7,554,387 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DBX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Dropbox by 19.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox in the first quarter valued at about $447,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 233.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 102,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 71,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 47.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 60.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on DBX shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Dropbox in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Dropbox in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Dropbox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Dropbox in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dropbox currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

