Definitive Healthcare (DH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Definitive Healthcare to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). Definitive Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $54.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.59 million. On average, analysts expect Definitive Healthcare to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Definitive Healthcare Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Definitive Healthcare stock opened at $15.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.45. Definitive Healthcare has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $44.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Definitive Healthcare

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Definitive Healthcare

In other Definitive Healthcare news, Director David Randall Winn sold 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $52,844,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DH. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 2,358.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 4,529 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Definitive Healthcare by 81.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Definitive Healthcare by 37.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $296,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on DH shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $34.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.38.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

Featured Stories

