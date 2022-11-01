Ingredion (INGR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Ingredion has set its FY 2022 guidance at $6.90-$7.45 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $6.90-7.45 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ingredion to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ingredion Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Ingredion stock opened at $89.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.87. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.76. Ingredion has a 12-month low of $78.81 and a 12-month high of $101.89.

Ingredion Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. This is an increase from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.89%.

INGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ingredion

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INGR. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ingredion by 1,760.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Ingredion by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ingredion by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,790,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,608,000 after purchasing an additional 107,110 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Ingredion by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ingredion by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

About Ingredion

(Get Rating)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

See Also

