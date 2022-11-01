Diversey (DSEY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Diversey to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Diversey has set its Q3 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $715.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.09 million. Diversey had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a positive return on equity of 15.93%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect Diversey to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Diversey Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ DSEY opened at $5.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.96. Diversey has a 52 week low of $4.16 and a 52 week high of $18.00.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered Diversey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on Diversey from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Diversey to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.78.
About Diversey
Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.
