CommScope (COMM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 105.05% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect CommScope to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

COMM opened at $13.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.91. CommScope has a 1 year low of $5.56 and a 1 year high of $13.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.75.

In related news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.45 per share, with a total value of $94,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 554,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,235,583.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other CommScope news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 10,000 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.45 per share, with a total value of $94,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 554,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,235,583.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Charles L. Treadway bought 48,076 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.41 per share, with a total value of $500,471.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,260,378 shares in the company, valued at $13,120,534.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 63,076 shares of company stock valued at $645,321. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CommScope by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of CommScope by 124.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. increased its position in shares of CommScope by 30.6% during the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 21,449 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,027 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of CommScope by 0.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 665,333 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 5,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of CommScope by 73.0% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 14,530 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130 shares in the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COMM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded CommScope from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CommScope from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on CommScope in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on CommScope from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CommScope presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.44.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

