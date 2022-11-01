Datadog (DDOG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Datadog to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. Datadog had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $406.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Datadog to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Datadog Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $80.51 on Tuesday. Datadog has a 52 week low of $75.54 and a 52 week high of $199.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.45 and its 200-day moving average is $99.53. The company has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8,059.06 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Datadog

In other news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 6,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total value of $625,105.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,763,761.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $168,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,864,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 6,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total value of $625,105.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,763,761.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 66,932 shares of company stock valued at $7,311,763 in the last ninety days. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DDOG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Datadog by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Datadog during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Datadog by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Datadog by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,137,000 after purchasing an additional 14,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Datadog by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DDOG shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Datadog from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Datadog from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.96.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

See Also

