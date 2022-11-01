PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Major Shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc Sells 4,300 Shares of Stock

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,300 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $32,594.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,679,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,051,421.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Boaz Energy Ii, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 31st, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 6,700 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total transaction of $50,451.00.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,200 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total transaction of $39,780.00.

On Monday, October 24th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 7,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total value of $51,660.00.

On Friday, October 21st, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,900 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total value of $28,665.00.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,300 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total value of $16,491.00.

On Monday, October 17th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total value of $36,300.00.

On Friday, October 14th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total transaction of $14,480.00.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,300 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total transaction of $38,425.00.

On Monday, October 10th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,468 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total transaction of $34,180.20.

On Friday, October 7th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,200 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $33,726.00.

NYSE:PRT opened at $7.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $91.37 million, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.45. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $6.37 and a 52 week high of $10.88.

PermRock Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PermRock Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 85.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.0934 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This is a positive change from PermRock Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.92%. PermRock Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is 160.00%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 21,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties comprising 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas.

