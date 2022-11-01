Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Yamana Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $62.25.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Yamana Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AUY opened at $4.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Yamana Gold has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $6.40.

Institutional Trading of Yamana Gold

About Yamana Gold

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the second quarter worth $47,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Yamana Gold during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Fractal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Yamana Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.45% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.