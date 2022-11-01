Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Yamana Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $62.25.
Shares of NYSE:AUY opened at $4.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Yamana Gold has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $6.40.
Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.
