Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) PT Lowered to €105.00

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from €109.00 ($111.22) to €105.00 ($107.14) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Heineken from €123.00 ($125.51) to €105.00 ($107.14) in a research note on Friday. Societe Generale cut their price target on Heineken from €125.00 ($127.55) to €120.00 ($122.45) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Heineken from €106.00 ($108.16) to €86.00 ($87.76) in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Heineken from €79.00 ($80.61) to €77.00 ($78.57) in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Heineken from €116.00 ($118.37) to €114.00 ($116.33) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Heineken currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $100.71.

OTCMKTS:HEINY opened at $41.74 on Monday. Heineken has a 1 year low of $40.86 and a 1 year high of $59.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.80.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.1973 per share. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th.

Heineken N.V. engages in the brewing and selling of beer and cider. It also provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Follow The Fox, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

