Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) PT Raised to SEK 220

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 210 to SEK 220 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Essity AB (publ) from SEK 266 to SEK 289 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on Essity AB (publ) from SEK 236 to SEK 232 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Essity AB (publ) from SEK 308 to SEK 286 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $265.40.

Get Essity AB (publ) alerts:

Essity AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of ETTYF stock opened at $21.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.73. Essity AB has a twelve month low of $18.42 and a twelve month high of $33.85.

About Essity AB (publ)

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells hygiene and health products and services worldwide. It offers health and medical products, including incontinence products, wound care, compression therapy, orthopedics, skincare products, and digital solutions with sensor technology. It operates in Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, Professional Hygiene, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Essity AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essity AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.