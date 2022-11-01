Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Price Target Increased to 376.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from 354.00 to 376.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Equinor ASA from 287.00 to 304.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Equinor ASA from 350.00 to 380.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinor ASA has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $274.75.

Equinor ASA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EQNR opened at $36.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $24.17 and a 1-year high of $42.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,843 shares of the company's stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Equinor ASA by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,177 shares of the company's stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 14,940 shares of the company's stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 101.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 329,805 shares of the company's stock worth $10,920,000 after acquiring an additional 166,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.41% of the company's stock.

(Get Rating)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Featured Stories

