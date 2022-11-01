Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Price Target Increased to 376.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from 354.00 to 376.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Equinor ASA from 287.00 to 304.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Equinor ASA from 350.00 to 380.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinor ASA has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $274.75.
Equinor ASA Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:EQNR opened at $36.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $24.17 and a 1-year high of $42.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.65.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinor ASA
Equinor ASA Company Profile
Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Equinor ASA (EQNR)
- Here’s Why Harley-Davidson is Roaring Higher
- As Mega Caps Get Crushed, This Mid Cap Tech Stock Is Crushing It
- Is The Meta Platforms Stock Meltdown a Rare Buying Opportunity?
- Saia Stock Is Ready To Switch Gears And Move Higher
- Why Investors Are Suddenly Excited About Vaxcyte
Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.