Terveystalo Oyj (OTC:TTALF) Downgraded to Hold at SEB Equities

SEB Equities cut shares of Terveystalo Oyj (OTC:TTALF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has €7.00 ($7.14) price objective on the stock.
Separately, Danske lowered Terveystalo Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.
Terveystalo Oyj Stock Performance
Terveystalo Oyj stock opened at $12.95 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.95. Terveystalo Oyj has a 52-week low of $12.95 and a 52-week high of $12.95.
Terveystalo Oyj Company Profile
Terveystalo Oyj provides occupational healthcare services in Finland. The company offers general practice and specialist medical care, diagnostic, outpatient surgery, dental, and other adjacent services; and outsourcing services, staffing services, child welfare services, oral health, laboratory, imaging, wellbeing, day surgery, healthcare outsourcing, healthcare staffing, and primary and specialty care services.
