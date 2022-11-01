DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Exane BNP Paribas currently has €135.00 ($137.76) price target on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of DiaSorin from €143.00 ($145.92) to €141.00 ($143.88) in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, DiaSorin presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $138.00.

OTCMKTS DSRLF opened at $107.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.71. DiaSorin has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $220.95.

DiaSorin S.p.A. develops, manufactures, and distributes immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics testing kits in Europe, Africa, North America, Central and South America, the Asia Pacific, and China. The company provides various immunodiagnostic LIAISON platforms, including LIAISON XS, LIAISON XL, and LIAISON XL LAS; and molecular diagnostics platform comprising of LIAISON MDX for use in the amplification of nucleic acids to diagnose viral infections through the identification of virus in patient's biological sample.

