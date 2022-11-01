Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Given New €142.00 Price Target at Societe Generale

Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Societe Generale from €139.00 ($141.84) to €142.00 ($144.90) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on IPSEY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ipsen from €107.00 ($109.18) to €108.00 ($110.20) in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Ipsen from €98.00 ($100.00) to €102.00 ($104.08) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ipsen from €84.00 ($85.71) to €86.00 ($87.76) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Cheuvreux upgraded Ipsen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a €110.00 ($112.24) target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ipsen from €95.00 ($96.94) to €100.00 ($102.04) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $105.63.

Get Ipsen alerts:

Ipsen Trading Up 7.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:IPSEY opened at $25.65 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.59. Ipsen has a 12-month low of $21.17 and a 12-month high of $32.51.

About Ipsen

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. The company provides drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rare diseases. It offers Somatuline for neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; Decapeptyl for the treatment of advanced metastatic prostate cancer; Cabometyx for renal cell and second-line hepatocellular carcinoma; Onivyde for second-line metastatic pancreatic cancer; Dysport for motor muscular disorders and medical aesthetics; NutropinAq for growth failure in children due to growth hormone (GH) deficiency, turner syndrome, chronic renal failure, and GH deficiency in adults; and Increlex for growth failure in children and adolescents.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ipsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ipsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.