Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) PT Lowered to €70.00

Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €80.00 ($81.63) to €70.00 ($71.43) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Siltronic in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Siltronic from €115.00 ($117.35) to €90.00 ($91.84) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $92.00.

Get Siltronic alerts:

Siltronic Price Performance

SSLLF stock opened at $54.77 on Monday. Siltronic has a 1 year low of $54.77 and a 1 year high of $160.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.58.

Siltronic Company Profile

Siltronic ( OTCMKTS:SSLLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $471.14 million during the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells hyperpure semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. It offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ, a wafer product based on the float zone method; and HIREF, a high reflective non-polished wafer product.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Siltronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siltronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.