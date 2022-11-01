Patrizia (OTCMKTS:PTZIF) Downgraded to Neutral at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf cut shares of Patrizia (OTCMKTS:PTZIF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Baader Bank cut Patrizia to a reduce rating and set a €8.00 ($8.16) price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Patrizia from €25.00 ($25.51) to €14.50 ($14.80) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Get Patrizia alerts:

Patrizia Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PTZIF opened at $11.33 on Monday. Patrizia has a 1 year low of $11.33 and a 1 year high of $13.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.33 and its 200 day moving average is $13.82.

Patrizia Company Profile

A leading partner for global real assets With operations around the world, PATRIZIA has been offering investment opportunities in real estate and infrastructure assets for institutional, semi-professional and private investors for 38 years. PATRIZIA manages more than EUR 56 billion in assets and employs over 1,000 professionals at 28 locations worldwide.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Patrizia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrizia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.