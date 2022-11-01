Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ) Insider Glenn Pountney Purchases 563,000 Shares

Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ – Get Rating) insider Glenn Pountney bought 563,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$42.00 per share, with a total value of C$23,646,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,122,000 shares in the company, valued at C$257,124,000.

Glenn Pountney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 26th, Glenn Pountney acquired 1,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.43 per share, with a total value of C$430.00.

On Monday, October 24th, Glenn Pountney acquired 8,500 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.43 per share, with a total value of C$3,655.00.

On Monday, October 17th, Glenn Pountney acquired 35,500 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.43 per share, with a total value of C$15,265.00.

On Thursday, October 13th, Glenn Pountney acquired 10,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.43 per share, with a total value of C$4,300.00.

On Monday, September 26th, Glenn Pountney acquired 1,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.41 per share, with a total value of C$410.00.

Mirasol Resources Trading Up 3.1 %

CVE MRZ opened at C$0.50 on Tuesday. Mirasol Resources Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 11.61 and a current ratio of 12.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.59. The stock has a market cap of C$26.76 million and a P/E ratio of -4.90.

Mirasol Resources Company Profile

Mirasol Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile and Argentina. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is Sascha-Marcelina project, which covers an area of 30,600 ha located in Santa Cruz, Argentina. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

