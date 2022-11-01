Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.30.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Montrose Environmental Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000.

Montrose Environmental Group Stock Performance

Montrose Environmental Group stock opened at $43.78 on Tuesday. Montrose Environmental Group has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $80.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.70 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.51.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.21). Montrose Environmental Group had a negative return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $139.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.92 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Montrose Environmental Group will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

