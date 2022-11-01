Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.43.

Several analysts have weighed in on ACET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Adicet Bio in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Adicet Bio to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Adicet Bio in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Adicet Bio Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACET opened at $16.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $660.09 million, a P/E ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 2.14. Adicet Bio has a 1-year low of $8.47 and a 1-year high of $21.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Adicet Bio ( NASDAQ:ACET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.11). Adicet Bio had a negative return on equity of 16.98% and a negative net margin of 93.18%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adicet Bio will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Blake Aftab sold 8,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total value of $131,250.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,313.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Blake Aftab sold 8,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total value of $131,250.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,313.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Chen Schor sold 66,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $1,122,701.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,880.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,674 shares of company stock valued at $1,555,492 in the last quarter. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adicet Bio

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Adicet Bio by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 34,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 7,702 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Adicet Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $2,631,000. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its position in Adicet Bio by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 2,443,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,679,000 after buying an additional 943,725 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adicet Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $919,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. bought a new position in Adicet Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $18,740,000.

About Adicet Bio

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

