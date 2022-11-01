Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Downgraded to Underperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $77.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $75.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Principal Financial Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $79.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.17.

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

PFG opened at $88.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.86. Principal Financial Group has a 12-month low of $61.05 and a 12-month high of $88.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 28.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Principal Financial Group will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Principal Financial Group

In other Principal Financial Group news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 15,000 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $1,093,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,353,066.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Principal Financial Group news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 15,000 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $1,093,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,353,066.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 2,447 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $191,967.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,722,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,455 shares of company stock worth $4,585,408. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Principal Financial Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the third quarter worth $205,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the third quarter worth $210,000. Czech National Bank acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the third quarter worth $1,942,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 106.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

