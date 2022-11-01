Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $285.57.

MTN has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp set a $300.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $383.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $281.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of MTN stock opened at $219.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Vail Resorts has a 52 week low of $201.91 and a 52 week high of $376.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $221.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.30.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported ($2.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.01) by $0.31. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $267.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.49) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Vail Resorts will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th were given a $1.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vail Resorts

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTN. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts in the first quarter valued at $117,740,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 157.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 532,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,180,000 after purchasing an additional 325,503 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Vail Resorts in the first quarter valued at $55,151,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 38.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 656,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,086,000 after purchasing an additional 181,198 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 4,328.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 146,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,131,000 after purchasing an additional 143,197 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

