ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $355.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on ITMPF. HSBC cut ITM Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ITM Power in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on ITM Power from GBX 420 ($5.07) to GBX 280 ($3.38) in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut ITM Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

ITM Power Stock Performance

ITMPF stock opened at $0.93 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.51. ITM Power has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $7.10.

About ITM Power

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas1SP, HGas3SP, 3MEP CUBE, and 2GEP Skid. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment, automotive fuel, hydrogen, electrolyser solutions, and hydrogen storage solutions.

