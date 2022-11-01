Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.70.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SMMNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Siemens Healthineers from €71.00 ($72.45) to €64.00 ($65.31) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 4th. UBS Group upgraded Siemens Healthineers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Siemens Healthineers from €64.00 ($65.31) to €62.00 ($63.27) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.

Siemens Healthineers Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMMNY opened at $22.95 on Tuesday. Siemens Healthineers has a 12-month low of $19.44 and a 12-month high of $38.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.69 and a 200-day moving average of $25.25.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers ( OTCMKTS:SMMNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

