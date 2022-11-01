Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.91.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Enel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. DZ Bank cut Enel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €5.30 ($5.41) price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Enel from €9.00 ($9.18) to €7.30 ($7.45) in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

Enel Stock Down 0.8 %

OTCMKTS:ENLAY opened at $4.40 on Tuesday. Enel has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $8.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.27.

Enel Company Profile

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

