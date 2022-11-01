Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.67.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James lowered Live Oak Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Live Oak Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ LOB opened at $32.47 on Tuesday. Live Oak Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $28.28 and a fifty-two week high of $99.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.54.

Live Oak Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Live Oak Bancshares

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.64%.

In related news, Director Diane Beth Glossman acquired 2,000 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.25 per share, with a total value of $76,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,981 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,523.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 25.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,278,820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,969,000 after purchasing an additional 976,101 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 898,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,710,000 after purchasing an additional 339,834 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 158.2% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 509,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,917,000 after purchasing an additional 312,054 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $10,167,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 524,624.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 262,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,891,000 after purchasing an additional 262,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

