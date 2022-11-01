UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.69.
Several research firms have weighed in on UBS. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on UBS Group from CHF 18.50 to CHF 20 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on UBS Group from CHF 22.50 to CHF 22 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on UBS Group from CHF 19 to CHF 20 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 20.70 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.
UBS stock opened at $15.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market cap of $55.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.10. UBS Group has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $21.49.
UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.
