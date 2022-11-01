Barclays Downgrades Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) to Underweight

Barclays downgraded shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $234.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird restated an underperform rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $244.36.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $270.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $241.35 and its 200 day moving average is $244.23. Amgen has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $274.54.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. Amgen’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 17.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amgen

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Investment House LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.5% in the third quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 44,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.0% in the third quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 19,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.9% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 59,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 36.1% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 498 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 19.4% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

