Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Downgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Daiwa Capital Markets currently has $194.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $206.00.

HON has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Honeywell International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on Honeywell International from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $209.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $211.33.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Honeywell International stock opened at $204.02 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.88. The stock has a market cap of $137.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $228.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Honeywell International

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.19%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,519,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,581,308,000 after buying an additional 3,400,094 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,068,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,185,760,000 after purchasing an additional 883,708 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,683,542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,857,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,577 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,518,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,852,406,000 after purchasing an additional 879,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,324,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,620,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also

