Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $14.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $20.00.
PBR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $13.00 to $14.70 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Itaú Unibanco downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras to a market perform rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.74.
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Price Performance
Shares of PBR opened at $12.82 on Monday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1-year low of $9.48 and a 1-year high of $16.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $83.61 billion, a PE ratio of 2.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.50.
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Increases Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBR. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 210,558,037 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,460,368,000 after buying an additional 16,321,722 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 369.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,999,822 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $93,438,000 after buying an additional 6,297,402 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,277,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 1,066.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,518,777 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $81,678,000 after buying an additional 5,045,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 239.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,974,105 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $103,186,000 after buying an additional 4,920,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.74% of the company’s stock.
About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras
Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)
- Here’s Why Harley-Davidson is Roaring Higher
- As Mega Caps Get Crushed, This Mid Cap Tech Stock Is Crushing It
- Why Investors Are Suddenly Excited About Vaxcyte
- Saia Stock Is Ready To Switch Gears And Move Higher
- Is The Meta Platforms Stock Meltdown a Rare Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.