Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $14.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $20.00.

PBR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $13.00 to $14.70 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Itaú Unibanco downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras to a market perform rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.74.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Price Performance

Shares of PBR opened at $12.82 on Monday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1-year low of $9.48 and a 1-year high of $16.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $83.61 billion, a PE ratio of 2.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.50.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.2949 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 44.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $0.16. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is 75.31%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBR. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 210,558,037 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,460,368,000 after buying an additional 16,321,722 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 369.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,999,822 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $93,438,000 after buying an additional 6,297,402 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,277,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 1,066.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,518,777 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $81,678,000 after buying an additional 5,045,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 239.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,974,105 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $103,186,000 after buying an additional 4,920,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

(Get Rating)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.