Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 230.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total value of $142,885.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 201,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,651,505.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total value of $142,885.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 201,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,651,505.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Luke Larson sold 7,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $946,154.79. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 281,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,918,981.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

AXON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.22.

AXON stock opened at $145.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.49 and a 52-week high of $209.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.31. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 74.58 and a beta of 0.62.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.62. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $285.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS. Axon Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

