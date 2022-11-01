Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the September 30th total of 2,560,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 880,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ELV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Elevance Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $535.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Elevance Health to $577.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $544.00 to $505.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $610.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $575.79.

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $546.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $131.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $484.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $486.60. Elevance Health has a 1 year low of $392.40 and a 1 year high of $549.52.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $7.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $39.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.07 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Elevance Health will post 29.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $1.28 per share. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 20.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 2.7% during the first quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 1.1% during the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Inc operates as a health benefits company. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives. It serves approximately 118 million people through a portfolio of medical, digital, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and care solutions.

