Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Short Interest Down 7.7% in October

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,310,000 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the September 30th total of 4,670,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 586,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FNV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Franco-Nevada from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Franco-Nevada from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.38.

Institutional Trading of Franco-Nevada

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,710,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,277,689,000 after purchasing an additional 368,842 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,179,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $977,326,000 after buying an additional 115,014 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,358,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,014,271,000 after acquiring an additional 141,139 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,475,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $587,432,000 after acquiring an additional 134,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,310,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $567,122,000 after acquiring an additional 236,600 shares during the period. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of FNV stock opened at $123.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.48. Franco-Nevada has a 1 year low of $109.70 and a 1 year high of $169.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.61.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $352.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.83 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 57.33%. Franco-Nevada’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

