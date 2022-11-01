Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Short Interest Update

Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the September 30th total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.1 days. Approximately 10.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HSKA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heska in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Heska from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Heska to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heska

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Heska by 132.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 232 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Heska by 2.7% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Heska by 7.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Heska by 5.2% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Heska by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 7,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Heska Stock Up 1.4 %

HSKA stock opened at $71.76 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.09. Heska has a 52-week low of $67.60 and a 52-week high of $230.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 5.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.37 million, a P/E ratio of -41.72 and a beta of 1.51.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). Heska had a negative net margin of 6.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $64.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Heska will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

About Heska

Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.

