Short Interest in Legato Merger Corp. II (NASDAQ:LGTO) Declines By 7.8%

Legato Merger Corp. II (NASDAQ:LGTO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the September 30th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Legato Merger Corp. II Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LGTO opened at $10.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.94. Legato Merger Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $10.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Legato Merger Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,880,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Legato Merger Corp. II during the first quarter valued at $7,440,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Legato Merger Corp. II during the second quarter valued at $7,449,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in Legato Merger Corp. II in the second quarter valued at about $5,538,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Legato Merger Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $4,960,000.

Legato Merger Corp. II Company Profile

Legato Merger Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the infrastructure, engineering and construction, industrial, and renewables industries.

