Assetmark Inc. Decreases Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Assetmark Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,823,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Investment Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 9,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Finally, Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 25,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,597,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $226.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $219.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.73. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $192.88 and a one year high of $329.88.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.