AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,812 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in VMware by 1.7% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,060 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,148 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 424 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VMW shares. Raymond James lowered shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.91.

VMW stock opened at $112.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $47.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.86. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.53 and a 12 month high of $154.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.85.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 80.84% and a net margin of 11.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total transaction of $39,866.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,192,385.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

