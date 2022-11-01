AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 32,627 Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,627 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. 3D L Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 97,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates bought a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,731,000.

Get Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BAB opened at $24.83 on Tuesday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.39 and a 1-year high of $33.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.18.

About Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.