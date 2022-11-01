Short Interest in Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Expands By 7.9%

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS – Get Rating) (TSE:KFS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,700 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the September 30th total of 51,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kingsway Financial Services

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Kingsway Financial Services by 4.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 18,183 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kingsway Financial Services by 17.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 547,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 79,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 2.4% during the first quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 7,391,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,653,000 after purchasing an additional 172,494 shares during the last quarter. 69.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kingsway Financial Services Stock Performance

NYSE:KFS opened at $6.85 on Tuesday. Kingsway Financial Services has a 12 month low of $5.04 and a 12 month high of $8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.32 million, a PE ratio of -29.78 and a beta of -0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.18.

Kingsway Financial Services Company Profile

Kingsway Financial Services ( NYSE:KFS Get Rating ) (TSE:KFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a positive return on equity of 182.30% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $27.22 million during the quarter.

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty business services, asset management, and real estate businesses. The company operates through three segments: Extended Warranty, Leased Real Estate, and Kingsway Search Xcelerator. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles, motorcycles, and ATVs.

