Short Interest in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Expands By 8.0%

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300,000 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the September 30th total of 12,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $33.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.74. Bath & Body Works has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $82.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.85.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 52.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bath & Body Works

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is currently 21.22%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBWI. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the first quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 490.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 361.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 153.4% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BBWI has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Bath & Body Works to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $41.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $70.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.05.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

