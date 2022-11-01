Short Interest in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Rises By 7.9%

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,080,000 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the September 30th total of 3,780,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 612,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days. Currently, 7.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVDL opened at $6.59 on Tuesday. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.83. The stock has a market cap of $394.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.43.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.09). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 57.8% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,926,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on AVDL shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $15.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.29.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

