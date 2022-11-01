Short Interest in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Rises By 7.9%

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,080,000 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the September 30th total of 3,780,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 612,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days. Currently, 7.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Avadel Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ AVDL opened at $6.59 on Tuesday. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.83. The stock has a market cap of $394.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.43.
Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.09). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have commented on AVDL shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $15.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.29.
About Avadel Pharmaceuticals
Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avadel Pharmaceuticals (AVDL)
- Here’s Why Harley-Davidson is Roaring Higher
- As Mega Caps Get Crushed, This Mid Cap Tech Stock Is Crushing It
- Is The Meta Platforms Stock Meltdown a Rare Buying Opportunity?
- Why Investors Are Suddenly Excited About Vaxcyte
- Saia Stock Is Ready To Switch Gears And Move Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.