Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,810,000 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the September 30th total of 20,180,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 275,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $10,634,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 4,253,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,470,702.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 275,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $10,634,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 4,253,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,470,702.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $135,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,238.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 51,923 shares of company stock valued at $2,041,480 and sold 550,800 shares valued at $20,881,109. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 193.7% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Down 1.8 %

KDP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.75.

KDP opened at $38.84 on Tuesday. Keurig Dr Pepper has a one year low of $33.35 and a one year high of $41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.62.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.