Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Short Interest Update

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,960,000 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the September 30th total of 37,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 8.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Robinhood Markets Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of HOOD stock opened at $11.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.76. Robinhood Markets has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $38.17.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $318.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.65 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 221.99% and a negative return on equity of 27.59%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

HOOD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Robinhood Markets from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.89.

In other news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total transaction of $1,180,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 228,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,454,466.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 27,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $274,799.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 211,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,138,942.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total value of $1,180,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 228,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,454,466.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,181 shares of company stock worth $1,668,500 in the last three months. 15.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Robinhood Markets by 32.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Chico Wealth RIA raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 69.4% during the third quarter. Chico Wealth RIA now owns 21,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 8,832 shares during the period. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 15.0% during the third quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,894 shares during the last quarter. 57.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

