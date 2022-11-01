Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) Short Interest Down 7.7% in October

Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 629,100 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the September 30th total of 681,700 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 73,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.5 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,713,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after buying an additional 165,844 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Fuel Tech by 4.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 841,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 33,691 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Fuel Tech by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 304,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 61,300 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 131.2% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 126,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 71,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 16,851 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fuel Tech in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ FTEK opened at $1.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 4.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.27. Fuel Tech has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $2.35.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 million. Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%. Equities analysts predict that Fuel Tech will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems; and burner systems.

