AE Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,104 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PCAR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,241,000 after purchasing an additional 698,784 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,024,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,872,000 after purchasing an additional 273,389 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,980,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,765 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 249.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,845,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744,040 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,750,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,279,000 after purchasing an additional 66,161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCAR opened at $96.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.66. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $77.00 and a twelve month high of $97.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.87.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.21. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 21.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.21%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PCAR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.36.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

