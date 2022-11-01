Wells Fargo & Company Downgrades Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) to Underweight

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $5.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock, down from their previous target price of $13.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. CL King cut their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.40.

Hanesbrands Stock Performance

NYSE HBI opened at $6.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.53. Hanesbrands has a 12-month low of $6.63 and a 12-month high of $18.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.34.

Hanesbrands Announces Dividend

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 79.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Insider Activity at Hanesbrands

In related news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $259,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,472.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hanesbrands news, insider Tracy M. Preston purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.36 per share, for a total transaction of $28,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $259,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,472.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $322,600 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hanesbrands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC increased its position in Hanesbrands by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hanesbrands by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 46,411 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC increased its position in Hanesbrands by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 17,218 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,117 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 5.5% during the second quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,265 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

