Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Downgraded by Raymond James to “Outperform”

Raymond James lowered shares of Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Get Heritage Commerce alerts:

Heritage Commerce Stock Up 0.4 %

Heritage Commerce stock opened at $14.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $867.57 million, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.98 and its 200-day moving average is $11.53. Heritage Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $10.42 and a fifty-two week high of $14.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Heritage Commerce Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Heritage Commerce

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.06%.

In related news, CEO Walter Theodore Kaczmarek sold 21,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $249,102.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,435.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Heritage Commerce

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTBK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 132.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Commerce

(Get Rating)

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.