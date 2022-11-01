Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Vacasa in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They set a hold rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.86.

Get Vacasa alerts:

Vacasa Stock Performance

NASDAQ VCSA opened at $3.65 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.64 and a 200 day moving average of $4.01. Vacasa has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $11.00.

Insider Activity at Vacasa

Vacasa ( NASDAQ:VCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $310.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.47 million. As a group, analysts predict that Vacasa will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Eric Breon sold 7,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $41,965.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,044,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,438,346.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,502,191 shares of company stock valued at $6,567,748. Corporate insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vacasa

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCSA. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vacasa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vacasa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vacasa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vacasa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Vacasa by 339.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

Vacasa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vacasa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vacasa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.