NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
NanoViricides Stock Performance
Shares of NNVC stock opened at $1.72 on Monday. NanoViricides has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $5.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.94 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.00.
NanoViricides Company Profile
