National Fuel Gas (NFG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect National Fuel Gas to post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $502.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.68 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 26.77%. On average, analysts expect National Fuel Gas to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NFG opened at $67.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.72. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $57.15 and a fifty-two week high of $75.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.32%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NFG. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “assumes” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Fuel Gas

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 180,467 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,920,000 after acquiring an additional 4,805 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 380,451 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,129,000 after acquiring an additional 115,042 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 574.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 264.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 145,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,586,000 after acquiring an additional 105,300 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,430 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

