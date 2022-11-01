Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Price Target Cut to $98.00

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $111.00 to $98.00 in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Eastman Chemical from $165.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $110.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.06.

NYSE:EMN opened at $76.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.47. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $69.91 and a twelve month high of $129.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 33.41%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 217.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

